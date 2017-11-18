AIC students perform flash mob at Holyoke Mall

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from American International College needed to attract attention quickly Saturday afternoon at the Holyoke Mall.

The attention grabbing “Flash Mob” was set to the music of the award winning Broadway play “Sweet Charity”. Some 20 members of the cast succeeded in attracting attention in front of the Sears store at the Holyoke Mall.

“Have people experience what we do at American International College. Theater arts are very important and should be recognized and honored,” said student Nayoby Jimenez.

Surprised shoppers at the Holyoke Mall were treated some of the hit songs from “Sweet Charity”, that AIC students will perform on campus December first and second.