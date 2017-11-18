8 contestants compete for Miss Pioneer Valley and Miss Western Massachusetts

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds gathered at Westfield State University for the Miss Western Massachusetts and Miss Pioneer Valley Scholarship Pageant. Eight women competed for the two crowns.

The contestants were judged through many phases of the competition that included an interview, lifestyle and fitness, and a talent show.

Springfield’s June Klemmer and Westfield’s Kensi Riley won the Miss Pioneer Valley and Miss Western Mass crowns respectively.

Saturday night’s pageant is part of the Miss America organization which raises over 40 million dollars in scholarships each year.

22News reporter Ciara Speller was the host of Saturday’s pageant.