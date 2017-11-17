Womanhood Program empowering women in the probation system

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday, nine women received a gift of a renewed sense of confidence.



It’s called the Womanhood Program and it takes women involved in the court system and provides them with skills to break the cycle.

Friday was the sixth graduation ceremony of the program. The program runs out of the Eastern Hampshire County District Court in Belchertown.

Program Creator and Probation Officer Regina Sanderson told 22News, the program teaches re-offenders to take control of their lives, their health and break the cycle of court involvement.

“I want to empower them,” said Sanderson. “I want to teach them that they have worth and build on their self esteem. We need to break the cycle, so they can go on and be productive in their lives.”

This year marks the program’s third year. The ladies meet once a week for two hours, over 10 weeks.



The Womanhood Program is open to the public, but most ladies enrolled are court ordered.

