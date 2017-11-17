When will the controversial mural at Dr. Seuss museum come down?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A controversial mural is still up at the Dr. Seuss museum in Springfield.

22News spoke to Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno about the ongoing controversy. He said the mural hasn’t been changed yet, and he’s fighting to keep it that way.

The mural became the center of controversy last month, when three authors called the caricature below a “jarring racial stereotype.”

Despite resistance from the public, the museum and Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced they would change the mural.

Mayor Sarno told 22News he met with Kathleen Simpson, the President of Springfield Museums, and the Board of Trustees last week, and told them he won’t change his mind on the issue.

“I’m hopeful that the mural can remain up,” Sarno said. “I know they’re trying to work our some plausible agreement, but I think it’s important that the caricature stays up.”

Sarno also said he doesn’t believe any time frame to change the mural has been determined.

Despite dozens of phone calls, emails, and requests, Karen Fisk, the Museum’s Director of Public Relations still hasn’t granted us an on-camera interview, or let us shoot video of the mural.