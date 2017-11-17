Westfield State to install security cameras on campus amid racial incidents

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield State University will install security cameras following several racist incidents on campus.

University President Ramon Torrecilha says the cameras will be installed during the upcoming semester break.

The University also held a mandatory meeting last night for all Scanlon Hall residents after a racist note was placed under a dorm room door and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in the building.

They’re now offering a $5,000 reward for information on the racist instances.