Vibra Healthcare in Springfield beginning closure procedures

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A healthcare facility in Springfield announced Thursday they will be closing in 2018.

Vibra Healthcare in Springfield currently has around 270 patients, but the facility’s CEO said less healthcare reimbursement, and “changes in referral practices” have made running the facility unsustainable.

Vibra filed a 30-day notification with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Thursday, and at the end of that time the facility will file another 90-day closing notice before Vibra officially closes in March of 2018.

Vibra specializes in “long term acute care,” and the facility said they are working with the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health and the Department of Public Health to place patients in new healthcare facilities.

They said they will continue to give quality care to these patients as they transition into closing down, and relocate patients elsewhere.

The facility said they did look into other options, including trying to get additional funding, to avoid closure, but these were unsuccessful.