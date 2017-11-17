Union Street on-ramp to I-91 north to open for first time since December 2015

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been almost two years since you’ve been able to take the I-91 on-ramp from the Union Street & East Columbus Avenue intersection to get onto I-91 north. Friday morning this on-ramp was expected to reopen at 5AM as the I-91 reconstruction project in Springfield continues to proceed well ahead of schedule. As of 5:30AM Friday the on-ramp was STILL CLOSED. 22News contacted Mass. DOT to figure out the reason for the delay.

This on-ramp opening is perhaps most important for those of you who would normally enter I-91 northbound near Exit 3 from either the South End Bridge or Longhill Street. The Exit 3 on-ramp to I-91 north closed at the end of October and is scheduled to stay closed through the end of November, so the Union Street on-ramp would be your next best option for joining I-91 north.

More ramp and lane openings are expected this weekend:

Saturday at 5AM the Exit 7 off-ramp from I-91 South will reopen. This off-ramp takes you down to Hall of Fame Avenue and Downtown Springfield.

Saturday at 5AM the West Columbus Avenue on-ramp to I-91 South will reopen. This is the on ramp that you can get to via Birnie Avenue or Route 20.

Saturday at 5AM a second lane on I-91 South will reopen.