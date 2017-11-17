UMass health services working to stop bacterial infection from spreading

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass health officials still trying to figure out how two students were infected with meningitis.

The university’s health service has vaccinated more than 1300 students this week, but that number is expected to rise.

“So we got the first email and then people started freaking out,” said Vishal Arvindan, a senior at the university.

The first student was diagnosed in October. The second student, last weekend. Both students are in stable condition.

According to University Health Services, the two students had no contact with each other.

“People have been really worried. People have been getting the vaccine and stuff,” said Arvindan. “And then UHS, which is the Health Services on campus, emailed everyone assuring them that places on campus are safe and the only way you can get it is through saliva. So, it’s not airbourne, you can’t get it through touch and stuff.”

Both cases are Serogroup B strain, and not covered by the meningitis vaccine required for college attendance.

“Getting the vaccine over the next couple of days, just to be safe,” Arvindan told 22News.

Health services is urging students to receive the Serogroup B vaccine. A two-shot vaccination which requires students return for the second injection in 30 days.

“You can do it as UHS, if you’re a student here, or you can do it at CVS,” Sophomore John Melideo told 22News. “My insurance covered it, so it was pretty, it was a no brainier really. Because meningitis is awful and you can probably die from it.”

It can, if, left untreated. So far, UMass Health Services have vaccinated more than 1300 students.

And you can stop the spread of bacterial meningitis by not sharing food or swapping saliva. Wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer and remember to always cover mouth after coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your sleeve.

UMass Health Services is working with federal and state public health officials to stop the bacterial infection from spreading.