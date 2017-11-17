Two Springfield men plead guilty in illegal gambling scheme

Related Coverage 2 arraigned in Springfield illegal gambling case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men have pleaded guilty to running an illegal sports betting, loansharking and money laundering.

According to Attorney General Maura Healey, Rex Cunningham, age 66, and Brian Hoyle, age 60, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Hampden Superior Court to the charges of Money Laundering (one count), Organizing and Promoting Illegal Gaming (one count), Registering Bets (one count), Using the Telephone to Register Bets (one count), Delivery to and from a Person Engaged in Illegal Gaming (one count), Conspiracy to Register Bets (one count) and Loansharking (two counts).

The defendants ran their organized illegal sports betting operation out of a Springfield sports bar, collecting and accepting illegal bets from dozens of bettors at the bar. The bets were arranged through a sports betting website, which they managed from the bar. Hoyle and Cunningham held secret meetings on the illegal operation in the parking lot of the bar.

Both Cunningham and Hoyle aggressively collected debts owed to them at exorbitant interest rates of between 150 to 250 percent per year. At the time of authorities began investigating the men, they were owed thousands of dollars by their bettors.

The charges are the result of a joint investigation conducted by the AG’s Gaming Enforcement Division, State Police assigned to the AG’s Gaming Enforcement Unit and the State Police Special Service Section. Cunningham and Hoyle were indicted on the charges in September 2016.

Cunningham and Hoyle are scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 18 in Hampden Superior Court.