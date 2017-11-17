Tech Talker: Smartphone Insurance

(NBC News) The iPhone X has been named Apple’s most breakable phone in a recent study.
Since the front and the back of the iPhone X are all glass, it did poorly in reviewer drop tests. This led SquareTrade to call the iPhone X the most breakable iPhone ever.
It is also more expensive to fix. A cracked iPhone X screen will set you back $279, and other damage could cost you over $500.
“Phone insurance is worth it if you have an expensive device that you know you’re going to be using for a long time,” said Techlicious’ Suzanna Kantra.
All of the major wireless carriers offer phone insurance plans for a monthly fee that cover theft, loss, damage and mechanical failure.
While AppleCare and electronic insurance companies like SquareTrade offer protection for a flat rate, another good insurance option is to invest in a durable case.
