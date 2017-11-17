Some Chicopee school employees experienced pay ‘delay’

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Viewers contacted 22News Friday morning, concerned that members of the Chicopee School Department didn’t get paid again. 22News found out that employees with a certain bank were affected by a delay Friday.

Chicopee City Treasurer Marie Laflamme told 22News her office ran payroll on schedule Wednesday, and received confirmation it went through that night. She said members of the school department use various banks, and that it appears those who use Bank of America did not see their paycheck in their account first thing Friday morning.

Laflamme said she followed up and spoke with Bank of America’s treasury management department and was told there is a delay. She said the bank told her, however, that the pay is still technically on time as long as it hits employees’ accounts on Friday. About 200 school department employees use Bank of America, Laflamme said.

Laflamme told 22News it is a good rule of thumb to schedule all automatic bill payments for the day after pay day, since there is no guarantee paychecks become available first thing in the morning every time.