Smith College offering free semester to students affected by Hurricane Maria

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Smith College is offering to fully-fund a semester of study to students enrolled at the University of Puerto Rico for the Spring 2018 semester.

This is the college’s effort to support students affected by the devastation of Hurricane Maria, the institution says.

Students from the University of Puerto Rico displaced by #HurricaneMaria are invited to apply to @SmithCollege for the spring 2018 semester free of cost. https://t.co/WsDtYrzF71 — Smith College Tweets (@smithcollege) November 13, 2017

Students attending other institutions affected by the hurricane may also be eligible.

Smith College will cover the cost of tuition, room and board, fees and health insurance. The college also said it will provide a stipen of $1,600 for books, personal expenses and travel expenses.

Room and board will be available to full-time students affected by the hurricane at the expense of the college for the spring 2018 semester.

Smith College will be screening applications to ensure that students will be academically successful during the semester.

Click here to apply using the Common Application >>>>

You can also submit your student records by emailing Smith College at admission@smith.edu or call (413) 585-2500.