Screen time & dry eyes

(KPRC) According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, more than three million women older than 50 suffer from dry eye syndrome.

Optometrist Dr. Bridgitte Shen Lee says it’s spreading to more people, many of them younger, driving them to search for relief.

Dr. Shen Lee blames the problem on an increase in screen time.

“When you’re looking at a smaller screen, it’s sending signal to the brain because we’re not moving our eyeballs as much,” she said. “The smaller the screen, the less our eye lateral movement, so it sends a signal to the brain and the brain says we don’t need to blink as much.”

She says glands in the eyelid can become damaged, dysfunctional, and disappear.

When eye drops fail, she encourages a treatment in her officer called Lipiflow.

