Salvation Army of Greater Springfield begins annual Red Kettle Campaign

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Salvation Army of Greater Springfield kicked off the annual Red Kettle Campaign Friday alongside Mayor Domenic Sarno.

In 2016, more than $50,000 was raised for families in need through the campaign. This year, the Salvation Army is implementing two new initiatives to raise money for those in need.

Counter kettles were passed out to local businesses Friday, so that they can be placed inside stores and restaurants around western Massachusetts. Donations to the counter kettles and the traditional red kettles will go toward programs like Toy for Joy, Coats for Kids, and many other programs benefiting youth in our area.

Another new initiative is “Kettle Night” with the Springfield Thunderbirds. The first 500 people at the November 24 homegame will receive a Salvation Army hockey puch. Fans will then have the chance to contribute to the Red Kettle Campaign throughout the evening.