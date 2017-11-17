Route 9 in Hadley closed after car drives into pole

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Route 9 in Hadley is closed in both directions after a car drove into a pole Friday evening.

Dispatcher Lauren Triggs of the Hadley Police Department told 22News the accident happened a little after 5 p.m., near Primo Pizza at 103 Russell Street.

According to Dispatcher Triggs, wires are down and Route 9 is closed from Middle to Past West Streets.

One person was injured but is expected to survive.

There is no word on when the roads will reopen.

22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.