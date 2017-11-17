Red Bridge connecting Wilbraham, Ludlow reopened after 2 years

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The bridge that allows drivers to travel to and from Ludlow, Wilbraham, and parts of Palmer reopened Friday morning, two years after it was deemed unsafe by MassDOT.

The Red Bridge, which sits along East Street and Red Bridge Road, crosses over the Chicopee River and was closed due to aging infrastructure in 2015.

The bridge is one of the two that connects Wilbraham and Ludlow and is also commonly used for drivers heading between Ludlow and the Three Rivers section of Palmer.

The bridge reopened at 9:00 a.m.