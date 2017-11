HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A car has submerged into Lake Warner on Route 47 in Hadley, police say.

According to Dispatcher Lauren Triggs of the Hadley Police Department, calls about the submerged car came in after 6:30 p.m. Friday night.

Dispatcher Triggs told 22News, police are unsure if there are any occupants in the vehicle and that crews are at the location trying to get the car out.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.