Phone schemes continue to increase statewide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Be careful the next time you answer your phone.

Police, energy companies, and retailers are warning of several phone schemes. They’re going after your personal information, like credit and debit card accounts, and your social security number.

“I had this lady call and who asked can I have your social security number and I was oh no you don’t need that and she was like yeah I do because I’m from the IRS and I’m like, ‘you’re not getting my number,'” Charles Columbus of Springfield told 22News.

“They said i was in trouble and I owed money to the law and it actually wasn’t true,” said Susan Parker of Westfield.

These phone schemes come in many varieties, including fake calls from electric companies, something that has been going on for years.

In this phone scheme, the caller pretends to be a representative or employee from eversource asking for payments with a prepaid debit card. They’re targeting everyone from residents to businesses.

“It isn’t Eversource on the other end of the line we don’t behave that way, we don’t collect money that way,” said Eversource Spokesperson Priscilla Ress. “By the time you realize you put your hard earned money into the hands of a bad guy its too late.”

Ress told 22News if you receive one of these calls hang up and call their customer service line, which you can reach 24/7.

Eversource said there tends to be an increase in phone schemes during the winter months. The Eversource customer service line is (877) 659-6326.