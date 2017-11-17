Shooting victim taken to the hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a large police presence on Liberty Street after a shooting incident near a bar.

When 22News arrived, police appeared to be searching for evidence on the street in front of Moriarity’s Pub at 755 Liberty Street. The shooting occurred at around 10:15 Friday night.

Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News that police found a gunshot victim in an alley outside Moriarty’s Pub.

Walsh said the victim was conscious and was taken to the hospital. There is no word yet on how serious the victim’s wounds are, or if police have any leads on how it happened.

