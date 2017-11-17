SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The group of sick, neglected dogs pulled from a home in Holyoke Thursday are on the road to recovery.

The dogs, dubbed the “Newton 15,” were found inside the apartment located at 80 Newton Street. Thomas J. O’Connor animal control officers and Holyoke’s animal inspector rescued 14 dogs from the home in bad condition, and found one deceased dog.

An update was posted on the adoption center’s Facebook page Friday morning, saying that the dogs had a very good night.

“They were a little nervous, but excited to see us this A.M.,” the post read. “They all ate like champs and seem much more alert than yesterday. Their bedding was coated in thousands of dead fleas, so we are pretty sure they slept soundly last night.”

Friday, the dogs are scheduled to receive some medical treatment and nail trimmings. The staff and volunteers at TJO cannot give them baths yet since they received parasite treatments on Thursday.

Peebles told 22News it could take months before the dogs are ready for adoption.

22News Reporter Mike Masciadrelli stopped by the condemned home on Newton Street where the dogs were found and visited the pups at TJO. See how they’re doing on 22News Starting at 5:00 p.m.

Neglected dogs pulled from Holyoke home on road to recovery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 80 Newton Street A group of the dogs a day after they were pulled from the Holyoke home. A group of the dogs a day after they were pulled from the Holyoke home. One of the dogs a day after the group was pulled from the Holyoke home. One of the dogs a day after the group was pulled from the Holyoke home.