Mayor Domenic Sarno warning residents of check schemes in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Director of the Office of Consumer Information, Milagros Johnson, are alerting owners and consumers of a bogus check scheme happening in the area.

IAccording to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, two counterfeit checks were sent via Priority Mail Express to Mayor Sarno this week with return addresses in Los Angeles, CA, and Abbeville, LA. One of the checks had a residential address in Jersey City, New Jersey, while the other for a business in Fillipin, Arkansas.

Mayor Sarno said the checks were signed by “Steven Varghese,” a common name associated with this specific scheme.

“Any one of us is open to these unscrupulous attacks,” Mayor Sarno stated in the news release. “We just wanted to get this information out ASAP to be aware of and not to get hurt by these dastardly acts.”

According to the news release, neither envelope contained any other documents other than the counterfeit checks. The checks contain fictitious routing numbers and do not clear your bank so the recipient is left owning their bank the funds.

“If you receive one of these checks, do not deposit it, or ‘bank on the check!’” Johnson also stated in the news release.

Johnson wants to remind local consumers that the holiday season comes with many more scams, fraud and identity theft. She is encouraging everyone to use common sense, remain vigilant and to trust their first instinct.

To report mail fraud, you are asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspector at (1-800) 275-8777 or the Springfield Police Department at (413) 787-6302.