MassPike westbound lane closure in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (MassDOT) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that from 9 a.m., through approximately 3 p.m., on Friday, November 17, there will be a lane closure on I-90 westbound (the Massachusetts Turnpike) in the area of Interchange 3 in Westfield.

This temporary traffic impact is necessary in order to allow crews and contractors to safely and effectively conduct paving operations as part of an ongoing bridge preservation project.

This $4.2 million project consists of resurfacing and improving 8 bridges on a section of I-90 east and westbound, and is expected to be completed by summer 2018.

Proper signage and message boards will be in place to notify drivers of this impact. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes and be mindful of potential delays. For more information on traffic conditions travelers are also encouraged to:

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Visit www.mass511.com, a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions

Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.