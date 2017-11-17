Man charged in cross-country porn threats

(KUSA) Federal investigators said a Minnesota man is accused of harassing as many as 60 women across the country over the internet, including several women in Colorado.

Court documents detail the accusations by four Colorado women. Several of the victims are CU Boulder athletes.

Investigators said Eric Bolduan, a software engineer, downloaded the victim’s pictures from sites like Instagram and then found pornographic pictures of women who looked like them before uploading the photos to porn sites.

A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Denver said some of the images were altered.

The criminal complaint said the victims started getting messages from different email accounts.

One of the messages reportedly told the victim that if she wanted to be left alone she’d either have to kill herself or leave college.

