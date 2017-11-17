InFocus: Lung disease awareness

Related Coverage Blood test offers hope for better lung cancer treatment

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – November is LUNG CANCER AWARENESS MONTH.Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the world, killing more people than breast, colorectal and prostate cancers combined.

While smoking is considered one of the most common contributing factors to lung diseases, people can develop lung ailments without smoking.This week on 22News InFocus we will be learning about the threat of lung cancer, and other pulmonary diseases that impact millions of Americans every day.We’ll be discussing prevention, diagnosis and treatment options as well as support services available for patients, their families and caregivers.

Below are links to resources for lung cancer and other pulmonary diseases.

