Homemade explosive device damages vehicle in Massachusetts

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (AP) — Police say a homemade explosive device resembling a pipe bomb damaged a vehicle parked outside a Massachusetts home.

Blackstone police say they responded to a home in town just after 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of possible vandalism to a vehicle. Responding officers were told by the homeowner that he heard a loud bang that shook his home and then noticed the damage. No one was injured.

Chief Ross Atstupenas says the vehicle appears to have been deliberately targeted and there is no danger to the community.

The chief said he could not confirm reports that the homeowner is the principal of a nearby high school.

There have been no arrests.

State and federal authorities are assisting with the investigation.