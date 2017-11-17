Holyoke school to donate heritage event proceeds to Hurricane Maria victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Kelly School in Holyoke held their annual Puerto Rico Heritage Event Friday night, but this year it’s purpose is to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Maria.

Event organizer Norma Rodriguez told 22News that all the proceeds from this year’s event will support families in Puerto Rico and the families that have relocated from the island to Holyoke.

Holyoke Public Schools Receiver, Steve Zrike said the schools have been focused on making sure Puerto Rican families feel at home after relocating. Zrike told 22News, “A lot of our families and their relatives are in need, and we have also received close to 100 students from Puerto Rico in the last two months who have joined our school system, so it adds to the richness of Holyoke Public Schools.”

This event is held every November to celebrate Puerto Rican culture through music, dancing and Puerto Rican food.