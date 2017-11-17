Holyoke man charged with 17 counts of animal cruelty

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke man is facing several charges in connection with an animal cruelty case, police say.

In a news release, Holyoke Police told 22News 49-year-old Julio Rivera has been charged with 17 counts of cruelty to animals after 15 dogs were rescued from the house located at 81 Newton Street.

Rivera is being charged with one count for each of the dogs taken from the home on Newton Street Friday.

One of the 15 dogs was dead.

The remaining 14 are currently being treated and cared for at the Thomas O’Conner Animal Shelter in Springfield.

Some of the dogs could be available for adoption in as early as a week, while for others, it could take months.

Rivera is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday on Holyoke District Court.