Guilty plea for Palmer man accused of conspiring to import prescription drugs from Pakistan

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Palmer resident pleaded guilty in Springfield federal court Thursday to charges in connection to his alleged role in a conspiracy to import prescription drugs from the Middle East.

According to a Department of Justice news release, 64-year-old Harry Aliengena pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import controlled substances, two counts of felony introduction of misbranded drugs with intent to defraud or mislead, and one count of misdeameanor introduction of misbranded drugs.

Aliengena allegedly acted as a middle man between a Pakistani drug company and customers based in the United States. He is accused of conspiring to important prescription drugs into the U.S. and according to the Department of Justice, distributed misbranded drugs to U.S. residents on three separate occasions in 2012.

According to the news release, Aliengena ordered various drugs through the Pakistani drug company, including Ritalin, Percocet, Hydrocodone and Adderall. The Palmer resident would allegedly reship a portion of the drugs to customers on behalf of the Pakistani company in return for payments and discounts on drugs for personal use.

His sentencing has been scheduled for February 14, 2018.