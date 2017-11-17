Gray House receives generous donations from locals, businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During this holiday season we’re witnessing the generosity of people who care about those in need.

Friday was donation day at the Gray House in Springfield’s North End neighborhood.

Donors including law firms and insurance agencies, as well as individuals, brought food to the Gray House, where it’ll be distributed to 500 families Monday morning. Those families include recent arrivals, escaping the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Maria Paolucci of Wilbraham brought 13 turkeys that she and her friends purchased for the Gray House families. She told 22News, “Feels wonderful, yes it’s really a good feeling to give back to the community.”

Every year, the Gaudreau Insurance Group brings bagsful of food for Thanksgiving to the Gray House. It gives Gaudreau’s Kate Roy a special feeling. “It does, and we’re so honored to go and shop and buy all of this food. I actually had to go back and make two trips.”

As the boxes of food were unloaded and brought into the Gray House, Executive Director Tesesa Spaziani-Liberti felt a sense of relief, as well as a feeling that Gray House will come through for the thousands of people her agency serves. “It really is ‘wow’, there’s some anxiety leading up to the holiday. Are we going to get enough food, is it going to be enough to help everyone in our community?”

A community in need, that this year will include newcomers to the North End, who recently left behind their hurricane-ravaged homes in Puerto Rico.