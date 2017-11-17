Former Northampton landfill turned into solar array

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton covered a former landfill with an array of solar panels.

Northampton said they’ll save more than $8 million over the course of the 20 year contract, but not everyone is happy about the new project.

The City of Northampton turned the former Glendale Road landfill into a municipal solar array.

In May of 2016, the city signed a contract with Ameresco to design and build the solar power generation facility, on the capped landfill.

And some residents are not happy.

“The solar panels are causing glare,” said Marlene Pearson of Northampton. “We’ve noticed an increase in a little bit of background sound noise, now that it’s actually hooked up and running. They have actually cut down trees, so we’re a little worried about the environmental impact.”

The system is expected to generate more than 4 million kilowatts in the first year, which will cover about 45 percent of Northampton’s municipal electric use.

Some residents on Glendale Road told 22News, they think it’s unfair the city is benefiting, while neighboring residents are not.