(NBC News) More than 20 people are in the hospital after flames ripped through a senior living community in Pennsylvania overnight.

The fires started late Thursday night and spread to multiple buildings of the Barclay Friends Community in West Chester.

County officials said the fire reached five alarms as crews worked to contain the flames and get residents to safety.

One witness reported seeing multiple people rescued from burning buildings.

