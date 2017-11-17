Escaped Killer: “I wanted to prove myself”

(KCRA) A “dangerous” man who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Hawaii and took a plane to San Jose, California before he was captured in Stockton says that he did it all to prove that he could live as a normal citizen of society.

Randall Saito, 59, was arrested Wednesday morning at a gas station near Highway 99 and Waterloo Road in Stockton after a taxi cab driver recognized him as one of her passengers and called the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.

“They won’t give me a chance. They’re not going to release me,” Saito said. “And once I kind of understood that, I kind of figured, well, if anything’s going to happen, it’s going to happen with me. I’m going to have to do something pretty risky and gutsy to prove to these guys that I can handle myself in the community.”

