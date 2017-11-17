Dynasty – Inside: I Exist Only For Me

(CW) – Cristal’s (Nathalie Kelley) houseguest puts Blake (Grant Show) in an awkward position; Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente) gets in over his head while babysitting; Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) realizes that she has alienated everyone in her personal life and zeros in on the one thing she wants more than anything. James Mackay, Alan Dale, Robert C. Riley and Sam Adegoke also star. Kevin A. Garnett wrote the episode, directed by Lee Rose (#106).

Fallon Carrington is charismatic, cunning, and poised to become the new COO of her father’s global energy empire – or so she thinks. When her father, Blake Carrington, summons Fallon and her brother, Steven, home in Atlanta, Fallon is horrified to learn that the reunion isn’t to announce her promotion – but rather to make the acquaintance of their stepmother-to-be, Cristal. Family dynasties flow through blood, and Fallon would sooner draw blood than call Cristal “Mom.”

