Don’t fall victim: Eversource phone scheme

(WWLP) – You may have gotten a call from someone who identifies themselves as an Eversource representative, telling you that you need to pay your account immediately or your service will be shut off.

Don’t fall victim! It’s actually a scheme that is targeting Eversource customers. People are especially vulnerable to becoming victims of schemes during the holidays.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says there are red flags in these types of calls. He says that you should immediately hang up the phone if anyone asks for an electricity bill payment on the phone or tells you that you need to use a pre-paid card to pay it.

Eversource accepts many payment options including checks in the mail, Visa and Mastercards online or over the phone and in person in their centers. You will always initiate the payment–they will only send you bills and letters asking for money.

Eversource is advising customers who think they’ve gotten a call from a representative asking for money to call 877-659-6326, and verify that someone from the company has called you.

If it’s fake, they’ll report the call to state regulators.