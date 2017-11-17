Doctors looking to reduce premature deaths by 2020

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was World Prematurity Day. A premature birth is when a baby is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy. They’re the leading cause of death in children under the age of five.

Premature births among black people and those living in poorer countries have also increased. Baystate’s Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit works with babies born prematurely.

Dr. Robert Rothstein told 22News, they’re using new technology and treatments to keep more babies alive.

“Just by getting 48 to 72 hours more, we give that newborn a better advantage for survival,” Dr. Rothstein said.

Dr. Rothstein told 22News moms over 40-years-old, or have a medical illness like hypertension or diabetes, are more likely to have premature births. The premature birth rate in the U.S. is 10 percent.

Dr. Rothstein said they hope to reduce that to 8 percent by 2020.