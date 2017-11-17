Dark areas on busy streets concern Springfield pedestrians

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents are asking for better lighting on some of the city’s streets.

People who walk Sumner Avenue said now that the sun is setting earlier, pedestrians are harder to see.

22News shot video of parts of Sumner Avenue Friday evening, and spotted a few burned-out streetlights, but some area residents said there should be more lighting on the streets to begin with.

Eric Moore of Springfield told 22News, “It is getting dark earlier outside, and you know these people need to be safe when they’re walking up and down the street here, ’cause there is a lot of businesses up and down here, so there’s a lot of stuff we do need to keep these people safe, and make sure the crosswalks work as well”.

AAA recommends pedestrians wear reflective clothing and avoid distractions like talking on the phone while walking after dark.