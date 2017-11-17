Criminal justice reform bill goes into conference committee

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both the House and Senate have approved bills that would change the state’s criminal justice policies. Lawmakers must now compromise on a final bill.

The House and Senate bills would both eliminate mandatory minimum sentences for certain drug offenses, permit erasing certain juvenile records and increasing the felony larceny threshold.

The House bill would raise the current threshold where larceny is considered a felony from $250 dollars to $1,000; the Senate bill would set it at $1,500.

The House approved an amendment filed by Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzalez that calls for the state to study the costs prisoners pay for phone calls.

State Rep. Carlos Gonzlalez, (D) Springfield:

“If we allow our prisoners to maintain in contact with their family members, who many are low-income families, it will help when and if they get out of jail reduce recidivism.”

A conference committee tasked to work on a compromise bill hasn’t yet been named.