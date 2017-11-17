Country Music Festival coming to New Hampshire Motor Speedway

LOUDON, NH (WWLP) – A Country Music Festival will be coming to New Hamsphire Motor Speedway next year. The town of Loudon approved it on Thursday night.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway Executive Vice President/General David McGrath issued this statement:

For more than 28 years, New Hampshire Motor Speedway has hosted successful events of all varieties and sizes, and during this time we value our relationship with the town of Loudon. We are excited to move forward with the plan for a country music festival. We believe this event will be a highlight of the 2018 summer adding value and economic impact to the State of New Hampshire. This will be a terrific family-friendly event and we promise to work hard to make sure the festival is a success.

There will be plenty of racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2018. The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series will make a return to the Magic Mile next July for their lone appearance here in New England. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be apart of the weekend along with the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. Their second date will be moving to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next fall.

There will be a short track extravaganza next fall with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for a 250 lap event which will be the longest in NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour history. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East along with the first appearance here in the U.S. by the NASCAR Pinity Series.

The second annual New England Shorttrack Showdown featuring the Valenti Modified Racing Series, Granite State Pro Stock Series, Street Stock Showdown and the North East Mini Stock Tour will return to the Magic Mile next June.

Race Fans can get a chance to see The Gift Of Lights presented by Eastern Propane that will kickoff next Friday November 24 and run until the end of the year.