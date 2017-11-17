Chicopee middle school collecting goods for Puerto Rico aid

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – An act of kindness and compassion.

The student government of the Dupont Memorial Middle School in Chicopee has been collecting clothing for the Puerto Rican relief effort.

Student government president Ileiny Lacen told 22News the cause is personal to her.

“There’s people in Puerto Rico that don’t even have a house, they don’t have a place to sleep at night, only have the clothes they wear, they’re worrying about getting their next meal,” said Lacen. “It’s heartbreaking. My family lives down there.”

Ileiny urges people to bring donated clothing and other necessities to the Dupont school, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday.