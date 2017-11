WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The longtime Chairman of the Board of Eastern States Exposition has retired.

According to a statement sent to 22News from the Eastern States Exposition, Donald R. Chase‘s retirement is effective Friday.

Chase has served as chairman since 2001.

“Under his leadership, a great deal of development and growth has taken place at the organization,” the statement read. “We thank him for his many years of service and dedication to the Exposition.”