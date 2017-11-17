Cannabis Advisory Board subcommittee approves recommendations for marijuana regulations

BOSTON (WWLP)—You can smoke and grow pot in Massachusetts, but you still can’t legally buy it. The Cannabis Advisory Board’s Cannabis Industry Subcommittee on Friday considered regulations that could clear up some gray areas of the law.

Michael Latulippe of Massachusetts Patient Advocacy Alliance lead efforts to craft recommendations to regulate social consumption.

“What I did is I assembled a lot of regulations and statute from the tobacco and the alcohol industry,” Latulippe said.

The Subcommittee includes representatives from medical marijuana dispensaries, the Union of Minority Neighborhoods and the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources.

The Cannabis Advisory Board approved several recommendations Friday for regulating social consumption of marijuana. The recommendations call for the Commission to develop limits; determining serving size, and implementing a “daily maximum exposure.”

“We were asked, you know, on how we should limit things, we thought serving sizes was the perfect way to limit this without having to engage in potency limitations or anything of that sort,” Latulippe said.

The subcommittee also recommends the Commission set limits on servings per “immediate use” container. But cities and towns could be allowed to raise or lower the limit to address their own health and public safety concerns.

The subcommittee is scheduled to meet next Tuesday to continue discussions. The meeting will be open to the public.