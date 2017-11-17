Bill allowing bilingual education moves to Governor’s office

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both the House and Senate have approved a final bill that would allow children to participate in dual language education, a program that allows students to develop and maintain their first language while adding a second language.

The bill would allow Massachusetts students to participate in dual language education, where they learn in both their native language and English.

They would receive the same core curriculum as all students in the state. The program would span from pre-kindergarten to high school.

Under current law, all public school students must be taught in English, as passed by voters back in 2002.

“I think it’s going to broaden access to some teaching tools for individuals that are in public education,” State Rep. Todd Smola said. “I think it’s going to work very well, so I think we’ve reached a fine compromise.”

The legislature sent the bill to Governor Baker on Wednesday for his signature. Baker has about a week left to sign the bill.