Arrow – Thanksgiving Trailer

(CW) – Oliver (Stephen Amell) celebrates Thanksgiving with his family but the happy moment is interrupted. Meanwhile, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) returns to wreak havoc on the holiday.

Gord Verheul directed the episode written by Wendy Mericle & Speed Weed (#607). Airs 11/23/2017.

After years of denying himself his own life as Oliver Queen in order to be The Arrow, Oliver left Starling City with Felicity and made a home in suburbia. But their newly tranquil lives are upended when an evil new organization, H.I.V.E., takes over the newly-christened Star City. Oliver is forced to don the hood once more…but can he keep his aim as The Arrow without losing the life he has fought so hard to get back?

If you don’t see the video on your mobile device, click here to view >>

Connect with ARROW Online:

Visit ARROW WEBSITE: http://www.cwtv.com/shows/arrow

Like ARROW on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/cwarrow

Follow ARROW on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/cw_arrow

Follow ARROW on INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/cw_arrow

Join The CW Springfield on Social Media for more news, trailers, and behind the scene interviews of your favorite CW shows:

Like The CW Springfield on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TheCWSpringfield

Follow The CW Springfield on TWITTER: http://twitter.com/CWSpringfield

Sign Up for Text Alerts: http://wwlp.com/2015/02/28/the-cw-text-alerts/