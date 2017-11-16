Vibra hospital in Springfield to close March 2018

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vibra Healthcare on Thursday announced the closure of its Springfield hospital come March 2018.

In a statement sent to 22News from the healthcare, Vibra filed a 30-day notification with the state’s Department of Public Health.

“We have struggled with this decision,” Gregory Toot, Chief Executive Officer of Vibra’s Springfield Operations stated in the news release. “But reductions in healthcare reimbursement and changes in referral practices over the past twelve months have made continuing operations in this location unsustainable.”

