CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – 22News will begin collecting toys for our annual Toys for Tots campaign starting Monday, Nov. 27th at 8:30am through Dec. 11th at 7pm. The specific days and hours are as follows:

11/27 – 12/6

Monday – Friday

8:30am – 5pm

12/2, 12/3, 12/9, 12/10

9am – 1pm

12/7, 12/8, 12/11

8:30am – 7pm