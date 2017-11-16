Springfield to receive grant to boost recycling

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state is rewarding Springfield along with dozens of cities and towns for their recycling programs. Fifty-seven communities will share over $4 million.

This is money the Baker Administration hopes will generate even more recycling excellence.

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News, the cities share will help continue electronic recycling programs and also serve as and incentive for future programs which benefit the public

The money from the state also enables the cities and towns to devise new programs to improve the health and safety of its people.