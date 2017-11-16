Springfield Regional Chamber hosts gathering for local politicians

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Politicians from across Massachusetts gathered at Storrowton Tavern Thursday night to meet and collaborate.

The Springfield Regional Chamber has been holding the government reception for over two decades.

It’s done in an effort to bring together local, state, and federal politicians to discuss the issues most affecting Massachusetts and share different ideas to improve the state.

Nancy Creed, President of the Springfield Regional Chamber, told 22News, “The purpose is really to have an opportunity to have a casual conversation with our state delegation and our local municipal officials, just to get to know each other, because we really feel that to get things to work properly and work together, you have to have a relationship and you have to know each other.”

Members of the Springfield Regional Chamber are also able to get to know the politicians, and discuss ways to grow business in Massachusetts.

Thursday’s gathering runs until 7 p.m.