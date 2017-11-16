Several people taken to hospital for potential dangerous exposure at Lawrence School in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several crews from the Holyoke Fire and Police Departments are at the Lawrence School in Holyoke for a potential dangerous exposure.

22News is unsure what kind of exposure it is.

Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert told 22News calls about the situation came in around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Several people have been taken to the hospital by ambulance for potential exposure, police say.

Lt. Albert couldn’t provide any additional information.

This is a developing story. 22News will bring you updates as more information becomes available.