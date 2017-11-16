Registered sex offender inductee for Springfield Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame withdrawn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An inductee who was supposed to be honored at this weekend’s Springfield Public School Sports Hall of Fame is being pulled, after the 22News I-Team started looking into his criminal history.

The I-Team started asking questions Thursday morning, after receiving several emails from parents and teachers, concerned that a Level 3 sex offender was being inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame. By 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon, his nomination had been pulled by the Selection Committee.

22News researched the inductee in question, and saw he has been convicted of child rape, and indecent assault and battery.

The I-Team went straight to Springfield Public School Spokesperson Azell Cavaan for answers. She said the Selection Committee, which is an all male committee made up mostly of former coaches, had chose the former athlete, despite his criminal convictions.

The I-Team also called Mayor Sarno, who said he would look into the issue.

Right before 5:00 p.m., Athletic Director Michael Martin sent the I-Team the following statement:

Upon reflection of the induction of Desi Jackson into the Springfield Public Schools Sports Hall of Fame, the committee has decided to withdraw the nomination and induction. Moving forward, this committee with adding provisions to our nomination process to include considerations that go beyond athletic achievements.