Red Bridge to reopen after two years of being closed

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular bridge that allows drivers to travel to and from Ludlow, Wilbraham and parts of Palmer is expected to reopen Friday, after being closed for more than two years.

The bridge sits along East Street and Red Bridge Road, and crosses the Chicopee River. It is a common route for drivers to get to and from Ludlow and parts of Wilbraham and Palmer.

Dennis McCarthy from Leo’s Glassworks in Ludlow told 22News, “The people on Pool Street and on Boston Road, had real traffic problems with the bridge being closed.”

Due to aging infrastructure, the bridge was closed to traffic in 2015.

According to Mass DOT, crews will remove concrete barriers and detour signs Friday morning, before the bridge opens to commuters by 11.